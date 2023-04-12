Goldman Sachs Maintains Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings is $3.51. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 93.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.81.

The projected annual revenue for Hyliion Holdings is $14MM, an increase of 546.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 272K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Mezzasalma Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 11.39% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 188K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 51.58% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLN is 0.20%, an increase of 458.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 55,981K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hyliion Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and GHG emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale.

