Goldman Sachs Maintains Huntsman (HUN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $10.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from its latest reported closing price of $8.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is 8,038MM, an increase of 37.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.12%, an increase of 19.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 188,037K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,290K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 53.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,550K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,064K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 94.57% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,368K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,106K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 19.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 39.52% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,311K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,859K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 32.82% over the last quarter.

