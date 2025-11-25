Goldman Sachs Maintains Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is $3.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 80.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is 1,095MM, an increase of 40.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.12%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.63% to 504,378K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 60,665K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,799K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 12,986K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,713K shares , representing a decrease of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 29.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,595K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,038K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 196.02% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,197K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,157K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 47.05% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 11,056K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,686K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 49.07% over the last quarter.

