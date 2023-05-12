Goldman Sachs Maintains HireRight Holdings (HRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireRight Holdings is 12.69. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.18% from its latest reported closing price of 10.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HireRight Holdings is 762MM, a decrease of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireRight Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRT is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 75,135K shares. The put/call ratio of HRT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 32,110K shares representing 42.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,720K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 18,463K shares representing 24.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,401K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,394K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 2,352K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares, representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,912K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 86.64% over the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

See all HireRight Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.