Goldman Sachs Maintains HF Sinclair (DINO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HF Sinclair is 56.02. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of 56.38.

The projected annual revenue for HF Sinclair is 31,688MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1032 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DINO is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 162,764K shares. The put/call ratio of DINO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,496K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,298K shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 54.81% over the last quarter.

TCTC Holdings holds 12,317K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,885K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing an increase of 38.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 44.33% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,870K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,665K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

HF Sinclair Background Information

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

