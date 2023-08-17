Goldman Sachs Maintains Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Holdings is 10.61. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from its latest reported closing price of 9.30.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Holdings is 3,174MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HA is 0.08%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 53,661K shares. The put/call ratio of HA is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 7,097K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 43.83% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 5,826K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 9.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,723K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 1,562K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

