Goldman Sachs Maintains Halliburton (HAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is $27.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is 28,372MM, an increase of 28.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.15%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 879,644K shares. The put/call ratio of HAL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 50,061K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 224,035.71% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,288K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,942K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 25.08% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 25,100K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,841K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,524K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,403K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.