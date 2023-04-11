Goldman Sachs Maintains Greenhill & (GHL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Greenhill & (NYSE:GHL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenhill & is $13.09. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.47% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02.

The projected annual revenue for Greenhill & is $286MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.74.

Greenhill & Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $7.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 461K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 61.82% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Denali Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTMSX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 61.16% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 59K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 1.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill &. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 23.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHL is 0.12%, an increase of 48.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.40% to 10,354K shares. The put/call ratio of GHL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Greenhill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto

