Goldman Sachs Maintains Graco (GGG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Graco (NYSE:GGG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graco is 86.02. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from its latest reported closing price of 83.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Graco is 2,219MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graco. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGG is 0.33%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 170,086K shares. The put/call ratio of GGG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiera Capital holds 9,156K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 44.16% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,868K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 36.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,199K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,190K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 4,400K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Graco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.