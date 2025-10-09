Goldman Sachs Maintains Globant (GLOB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globant is $100.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $180.72. The average price target represents an increase of 68.99% from its latest reported closing price of $59.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 3,135MM, an increase of 26.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.22%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 53,192K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,255K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 29.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,827K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 66.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 107.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,109K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,948K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares , representing a decrease of 74.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 59.37% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,558K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 51.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.