Goldman Sachs Maintains GeneDx Holdings Corp - (WGS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of GeneDx Holdings Corp - (NASDAQ:WGS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GeneDx Holdings Corp - is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 58.97% from its latest reported closing price of 7.78.

The projected annual revenue for GeneDx Holdings Corp - is 220MM, a decrease of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 25,118K shares representing 98.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,601K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 100K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GeneDx Holdings Background Information

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, its innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

