Goldman Sachs Maintains Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Galaxy Digital (NasdaqGS:GLXY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.08% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital is $33.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.66 to a high of $41.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.08% from its latest reported closing price of $38.82 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital. This is an increase of 223 owner(s) or 7,433.33% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GLXY is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 5,180K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,168K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,543K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,518K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

