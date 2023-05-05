Goldman Sachs Maintains Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 236.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 236.39% from its latest reported closing price of 2.83.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 6MM, a decrease of 9.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.28%, an increase of 69.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 51,878K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,506K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,993K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing an increase of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,275K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,343K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

