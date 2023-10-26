Goldman Sachs Maintains Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.82% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations is 83.30. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.82% from its latest reported closing price of 55.23.

The projected annual revenue for Fortune Brands Innovations is 7,759MM, an increase of 68.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

Fortune Brands Innovations Declares $0.23 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $55.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1071 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 132,802K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,461K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 800.50% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,880K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,623K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,569K shares, representing a decrease of 63.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 28.60% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,577K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 136.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,927K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Fortune Brands Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

