Goldman Sachs Maintains Flywire Corporation Voting (FLYW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Flywire Corporation Voting (NASDAQ:FLYW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flywire Corporation Voting is $33.01. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $28.86.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire Corporation Voting is $361MM, an increase of 24.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gillson Capital holds 207K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 4.54% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire Corporation Voting. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.39%, an increase of 22.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.39% to 116,162K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

