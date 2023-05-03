Goldman Sachs Maintains Flowserve (FLS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is 38.35. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.17% from its latest reported closing price of 35.13.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is 3,928MM, an increase of 4.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

Flowserve Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $35.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.25%, an increase of 23.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 159,192K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,009K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,730K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,908K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,650K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 21.74% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,892K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,495K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,419K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Flowserve Background Information

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

