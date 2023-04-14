Goldman Sachs Maintains Flowserve (FLS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $38.05. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.63% from its latest reported closing price of $33.19.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is $3,928MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

Flowserve Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $33.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 17.60% over the last quarter.

HSMV - First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DTSVX - Small Company Value Portfolio Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IVOV - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 3.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.24%, an increase of 26.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 159,572K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Flowserve Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

