Goldman Sachs Maintains Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.90% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings is $82.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.90% from its latest reported closing price of $65.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings is 6,598MM, an increase of 41.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.31%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 148,394K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,981K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,838K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,041K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,039K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 15.26% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 4,450K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 82.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,382K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares , representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 37.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,505K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 10.78% over the last quarter.

