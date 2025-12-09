Goldman Sachs Maintains Flex (FLEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flex is $74.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.96 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from its latest reported closing price of $67.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flex is 32,443MM, an increase of 23.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.40%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 464,957K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 29,610K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,604K shares , representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 26,310K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,482K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 58.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 19,031K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,621K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 59.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,131K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,875K shares , representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 86.99% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 15,424K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

