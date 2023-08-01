Goldman Sachs Maintains First Hawaiian (FHB) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.40% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.40% from its latest reported closing price of 20.69.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is 904MM, an increase of 8.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.19%, a decrease of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 157,290K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,037K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,407K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 45.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,278K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 24.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,499K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,430K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 38.72% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5,257K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,449K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 24.92% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

Additional reading:

