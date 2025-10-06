Goldman Sachs Maintains First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCNCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FCNCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $28.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.81 to a high of $32.71. The average price target represents an increase of 26.00% from its latest reported closing price of $22.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 4,863MM, a decrease of 45.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCP is 0.37%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 2,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 1.31% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 3.78% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 2.76% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 8.03% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 165K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.