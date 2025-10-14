Stocks
FIGR

Goldman Sachs Maintains Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) Buy Recommendation

October 14, 2025 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Figure Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:FIGR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 164K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Voya Investment Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

