Goldman Sachs Maintains Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Figure Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:FIGR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 164K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Voya Investment Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.