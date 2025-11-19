Goldman Sachs Maintains Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE:FIHL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is $20.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $18.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is 2,766MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelis Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIHL is 0.74%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 89,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVC Management Holdings II holds 12,673K shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestview Partners III GP holds 9,740K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pine Brook Road Advisors holds 7,210K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Travelers Companies holds 7,202K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 6,662K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.