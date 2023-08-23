Goldman Sachs Maintains Evercore Inc - (EVR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Evercore Inc - (NYSE:EVR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evercore Inc - is 152.15. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from its latest reported closing price of 132.76.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore Inc - is 2,580MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore Inc -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 40,953K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,594K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 669.10% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,488K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 73.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 57.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,102K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,070K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 80.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

