Goldman Sachs Maintains eToro Group (ETOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of eToro Group (NasdaqGS:ETOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for eToro Group is $67.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 72.41% from its latest reported closing price of $39.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in eToro Group. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 4,700.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETOR is 0.19%, an increase of 832.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30,519.85% to 17,147K shares. The put/call ratio of ETOR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,351K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

GQG Partners holds 872K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 652K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 588K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

