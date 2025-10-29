Goldman Sachs Maintains Ero Copper (ERO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ero Copper is $23.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.06 to a high of $27.78. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ero Copper is 763MM, an increase of 42.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.39%, an increase of 18.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 77,168K shares. The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,684K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 7,467K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,931K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,487K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,670K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.