Goldman Sachs Maintains Ero Copper (ERO) Buy Recommendation

October 29, 2025 — 08:07 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ero Copper is $23.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.06 to a high of $27.78. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ero Copper is 763MM, an increase of 42.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.39%, an increase of 18.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 77,168K shares. ERO / Ero Copper Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,684K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 7,467K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,931K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,487K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,670K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

