Goldman Sachs Maintains Equifax (EFX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equifax is 233.27. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.37% from its latest reported closing price of 178.93.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,281MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

Equifax Declares $0.39 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $178.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 152,414K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,591K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,796K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,494K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,535K shares, representing a decrease of 27.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 12.19% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,696K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,270K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,840K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,822K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Equifax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

