Goldman Sachs Maintains EQRx (EQRX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQRx is 4.15. The forecasts range from a low of 3.23 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 146.91% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for EQRx is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQRx. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQRX is 0.94%, a decrease of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 415,191K shares. The put/call ratio of EQRX is 12.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 47,675K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,553K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQRX by 43.33% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 39,528K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 38,614K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,177K shares, representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQRX by 54.94% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 36,335K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners Bio III, L.L.C. holds 19,192K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States.

