Goldman Sachs Maintains Enhabit (EHAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is 14.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of 12.63.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,135MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.16%, an increase of 47.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 57,013K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,608K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,399K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,431K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 2,182K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 58.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 217.12% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,754K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 30.98% over the last quarter.

