Goldman Sachs Maintains Engagesmart (ESMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engagesmart is $27.69. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.81% from its latest reported closing price of $17.11.

The projected annual revenue for Engagesmart is $388MM, an increase of 27.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 817K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 154K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

CTCAX - Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund holds 234K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 12.33% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO VARIABLE TRUST - Wells Fargo VT Small Cap Growth Fund Class 2 holds 94K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engagesmart. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 15.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESMT is 0.22%, a decrease of 40.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 156,568K shares. The put/call ratio of ESMT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Engagesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, its mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow its customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

