Goldman Sachs Maintains Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 324.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings is $6.83. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 324.47% from its latest reported closing price of $1.61.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Vault Holdings is $571MM, an increase of 291.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBGSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 32.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 22.51% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 234K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 36.50% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 46.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 2.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.11%, a decrease of 55.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 45,428K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Energy Vault Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Vault is a Swiss-based, global energy storage company specializing in gravity and kinetic energy based, long-duration energy storage products.

