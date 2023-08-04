Goldman Sachs Maintains Enact Holdings (ACT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.94% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is 27.76. The forecasts range from a low of 24.74 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.94% from its latest reported closing price of 28.60.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is 1,132MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 33,137K shares. The put/call ratio of ACT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bayview Asset Management holds 13,527K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,910K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 15.92% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,582K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,299K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 850K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Enact Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enact Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Enact provides mortgage insurance services to mortgage lenders and investors.

