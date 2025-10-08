Goldman Sachs Maintains EMCOR Group (EME) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.69% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EMCOR Group is $662.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $499.95 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.69% from its latest reported closing price of $695.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EMCOR Group is 12,257MM, a decrease of 21.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,744 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCOR Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.39%, an increase of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 50,692K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,458K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 32.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,436K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,305K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,130K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 20.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 30.85% over the last quarter.

