Goldman Sachs Maintains Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is 14.85. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 46.05% from its latest reported closing price of 10.17.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is 4,498MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 612,549K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,775K shares representing 17.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,001K shares, representing an increase of 37.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 42.54% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 54,903K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,665K shares, representing an increase of 33.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 32,984K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,423K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 20,227K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,190K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 93.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,652K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,031K shares, representing a decrease of 44.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 33.28% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

