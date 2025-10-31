Goldman Sachs Maintains Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $89.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of $82.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 6,678MM, an increase of 13.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an increase of 329 owner(s) or 15.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.33%, an increase of 39.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 580,613K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,773K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,962K shares , representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,826K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,135K shares , representing a decrease of 46.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 30.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,863K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,628K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,587K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,651K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,388K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.