Goldman Sachs Maintains Eagle Materials (EXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is 191.30. The forecasts range from a low of 169.68 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from its latest reported closing price of 187.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is 2,161MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.09.

Eagle Materials Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $187.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.62%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=174).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.29%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 40,385K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,710K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,312K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,115K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,112K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 3.35% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,014K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.