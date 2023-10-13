Goldman Sachs Maintains E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (ETWO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ETWO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.85% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 6.55. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 162.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2.49.

The projected annual revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 753MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETWO is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 354,909K shares. The put/call ratio of ETWO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 49,831K shares representing 16.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 38,689K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 30,608K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 29,248K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 28,818K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETWO by 13.12% over the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops intelligent supply chain software solutions. E2open Parent Holdings serves customers in the United States.

