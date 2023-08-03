Goldman Sachs Maintains Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is 39.50. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 159.88% from its latest reported closing price of 15.20.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,320MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 88,002K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,669K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,583K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,367K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 13.16% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,767K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,660K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

