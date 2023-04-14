Goldman Sachs Maintains DLocal (DLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $18.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.19% from its latest reported closing price of $13.97.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is $654MM, an increase of 56.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 45.10% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 5.89% over the last quarter.

FBKFX - Fidelity Balanced K6 Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,297K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 89.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 585.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 13.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.92%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 149,252K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

