Goldman Sachs Maintains Diamondback Energy (FANG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $176.12. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of $141.94.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is $9,751MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newbridge Financial Services Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 675.06% over the last quarter.

CZMGX - Multi-Manager Growth Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPUSX - Symmetry Panoramic US Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 51.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 105.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.40%, a decrease of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 189,333K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

