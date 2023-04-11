Goldman Sachs Maintains Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $17.12. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 78.35% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is $7,460MM, a decrease of 26.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 298K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 109.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 45.15% over the last quarter.

FABLX - Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund holds 345K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 77K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 840.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 90.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 11.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.21%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.16% to 254,127K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 4.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

