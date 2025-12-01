Goldman Sachs Maintains Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CSAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CSAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $5.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.10 to a high of $8.08. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 164,092MM, an increase of 285.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 21.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.03%, an increase of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 13,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 18.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 1,000K shares.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 133,425.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 488K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 70.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 169.67% over the last quarter.

