Goldman Sachs Maintains Corporacion America Airports S.A (CAAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Corporacion America Airports S.A (NYSE:CAAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporacion America Airports S.A is $9.33. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $10.00.

The projected annual revenue for Corporacion America Airports S.A is $1,291MM, a decrease of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplex Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 237K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Stokes Family Office holds 314K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 89.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 99.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporacion America Airports S.A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.12%, a decrease of 77.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.85% to 23,833K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

