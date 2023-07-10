Goldman Sachs Maintains Core & Main Inc (CNM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main Inc is 35.62. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of 30.48.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main Inc is 6,165MM, a decrease of 7.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main Inc. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.31%, an increase of 76.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 262,278K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 160,797K shares representing 96.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 91,167.28% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,845K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 63.28% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,888K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing a decrease of 58.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,862K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,594K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 92.80% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

