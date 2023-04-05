Goldman Sachs Maintains Core & Main (CNM) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Core & Main with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.97% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $29.84. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from its latest reported closing price of $22.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is $6,165MM, a decrease of 7.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBIWX - KBI GLOBAL INVESTORS AQUARIUS FUND Institutional Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 9.10% over the last quarter.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TSME - Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 15.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.32%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 266,181K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

See all Core & Main regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.