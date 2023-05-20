Goldman Sachs Maintains Container Store Group (TCS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Container Store Group is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 173.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

The projected annual revenue for Container Store Group is 1,134MM, an increase of 8.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Container Store Group. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCS is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 46,226K shares. The put/call ratio of TCS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 15,507K shares representing 30.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Front Street Capital Management holds 2,477K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 33.92% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,325K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 24.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,273K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 25.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,263K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 46.31% over the last quarter.

Container Store Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

