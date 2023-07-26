Goldman Sachs Maintains Comerica (CMA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 55.50. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.47% from its latest reported closing price of 50.24.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,082MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 122,093K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,056K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 38.76% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 713.92% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,505K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 12.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 36.48% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,384K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

