Goldman Sachs Maintains Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCOI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is $52.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 110.95% from its latest reported closing price of $24.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 706MM, a decrease of 22.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.28%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 59,024K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,793K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 94.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1,303.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,527K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 24.48% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,279K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,454K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing a decrease of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 36.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.