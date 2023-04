Goldman Sachs Maintains Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola European Partners is 65.53. The forecasts range from a low of 47.30 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of 63.28.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola European Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola European Partners. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.31%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 147,136K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 10,972K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,039K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,094K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,443K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 55.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 163.78% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,428K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

