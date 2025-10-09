Goldman Sachs Maintains Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.63% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is $10.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.95 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.63% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 18,788MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 433,393K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,979K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 15.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,789K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 15,716K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,965K shares , representing a decrease of 39.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 14,899K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 12,270K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504K shares , representing an increase of 38.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 25.05% over the last quarter.

